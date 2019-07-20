Thousands of runners brave the heat for the Dayton Dragons 5K

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of runners braved the heat in downtown Dayton Saturday morning to hit the road for an annual favorite.

Thousands of runners and walkers came out to Fifth-Third Field Saturday morning for the 9th annual family-friendly Dayton Dragons 5K. New this year were finisher’s medals for every participant.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m., and hundreds of volunteers made sure there was plenty of water on hand.

Kids and adults could take part in activities on the field, and there were entertainers, giveaways, and more.

Alex Wilker, the Dragons’ Manager of Corporate Partnerships, says “We bring the Dragons entertainment you see at all our baseball games. The family entertainment we put that into our race course, we just have a lot of fun things for family and everybody alike.”

Living Dayton’s Zac Pitts and Julia Palazzo hosted the event.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.