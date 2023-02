DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Almost 4,000 power outages have been reported in the Miami Valley on Tuesday night, according to AES Ohio.

The outage map shows that a majority of the power outages are occurring in Butler Township and Huber Heights.

AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, tells 2 NEWS that there is a transmission line issue.

Kabel said a restoration time will be provided as soon as it is available.