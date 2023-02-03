HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of Needmore Road is shut down after a spill on the roadway, following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a social media post from Harrison Township, authorities closed Needmore Road between I-75 and Payne Avenue for a crash involving multiple vehicles. A roofing truck was one of the vehicles involved, where it reportedly spilled “thousands of nails”.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS one person was detained in relation to the crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sent a release regarding the crash, saying a deputy with Harrison Township attempted a traffic stop around 12:25 p.m. on a 2005 gray Hyundai. The deputy was trying to make the traffic stop around Lodell and Payne Avenues, but the Hyundai reportedly fled.

The driver of the Hyundai was said to have ran a red light, causing the multi-vehicle crash.

One person reportedly suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The suspect driving the Hyundai was sent to the hospital after having minor injuries, but was released and booked into the Montgomery County Jail for charges related to the crash and additional charges unrelated.

Crews are working to clear the roadway and open it back up to traffic before 4 p.m. The crash is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.