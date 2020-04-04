Thousands of jobs available in Ohio amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 430,000 Ohioans are out of work because of the pandemic. The state is helping tackle unemployment with a new job board.

They created a job search feature through the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. More than 21,000 jobs are available with businesses in need of workers right now.

Some of those jobs include LPNs and technical support.

