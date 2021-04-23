Thousands of job positions remain open across Montgomery County, grants and resources available to help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -‘We’re hiring’ signs are popping up all across Montgomery County. No matter the industry, businesses are looking for workers according to Montgomery County Business Services.

“There are positions available across the board, it’s hard to pinpoint what’s the most in demand,” shared Michael Zimmerman, public information specialist with Montgomery County Business Services.

Zimmerman says that data shows that an increase in e-commerce during the pandemic which is opening opportunities for warehouse workers and semi-truck drivers.

There is a grant available through Business Services to help people get the right license and trainings for these jobs. (For more information, click here).

There is also a demand for restaurant employees, hospitality staff, and construction workers.

“What we’re seeing is that some of these companies are having a hard time getting people to work and whether that’s a supply issue or an issue with the unemployment, I’m not really sure,” said Zimmerman.

Current labor force statistics show that 14,000 people in Montgomery County were unemployed as of March.

Zimmerman says getting them hired can stimulate the county’s economy and also stimulate good mental health for those living here.

“I think above all else it’s emotional health that is huge for people getting back to work. [They’re] getting a sense of purpose back and learning new skills,” he said.

Click here for more information on jobs in Montgomery County including an upcoming virtual job fair for construction workers.