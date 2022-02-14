CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals arrived back home Monday evening after a tough loss against the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl 56. Even without the Lombardi Trophy, fans said they’re not giving up hope for next season.

“My dad told me that a lot of my family literally died before they saw the Bengals in the Super Bowl,” said fan Kaleigh. “I’m so excited the team even made it and that’s something to remember always.”

One Cincinnati native flew home from Houston, Texas just to welcome the boys back home.

“I bleed orange and black, I may live in Texas now but I always said if my Bengals made it to the Super Bowl, I’d make sure to welcome them here,” said fan Tonya.

And other fans said they’ve waited their entire lives to see the Bengals in a Super Bowl, and even without the win, they’re proud to wear their tiger stripes into next season.

“I was a young boy when they were in the Super Bowl of ’88 and now to see them again over three decades later is incredible,” said fan Jim. “I wish they would’ve won but hey, I literally saw history be made right in front of me.”