DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of fans arrived at University of Dayton (UD) Arena Tuesday night for the first day of the First Four games. Some fans said it has been two seasons too long since hosting basketball here in Dayton.

“We have spent two years waiting for this, it’s so powerful, it’s so important to people to share this and we want to support the kids who have worked their whole lives to be here,” said First Four fan Beth Hesser.

Thousands of fans arrived at UD Arena Tuesday to kick off the First Four tournament. Some fans traveled for hours to Dayton to experience the First Four.

“It’s awesome, Dayton is a great epicenter for basketball, to have the First Four here is incredible,” said First Four fan Tim Young. “Especially last year with COVID and limited fans, it’s going to be awesome to have packed fans again, we’ve been looking forward to it.”

The First Four tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and then was hosted in Indiana in 2021. One Dayton family calls themselves the “First and Final Four Family,” they’ve attended almost every game for the last 15 years.

“It’s wonderful to be back in person, it was so disappointing the past two years, although last year we did watch it on TV fanless, but we’re so excited,” said First Four fan Cindie Sullivan.

“We’re a family that loves this tournament, the First Four is just so much in Dayton,” said First Four fan Karen Hesser. “It’s all about family for us.”

The Dease family said they came to support their son on Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Owen Dease. As a freshman on the team, they hope this is just the start to an amazing journey for their son.

“We love you so much Owen and we’re so proud of your team, keep doing great things and just have fun,” said mother Amy Dease.

Next to take the court Wednesday is the Miami Valley’s very own Wright State Raiders. The team is set to play against Bryant.