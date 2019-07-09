Thousands of classified documents found in Fairborn home, FBI investigating

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations has launched an investigation after more than 1,000 classified documents were found in a Fairborn home.

The documents were discovered at the home on May 25 when the Fairborn Police Department served a search warrant for marijuana, according to documents filed in federal court. Those documents also show that while at the home, officials also found documents marked “CLASSIFIED” and some even marked “TOP SECRET.”

The subject was a contractor at the U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. According to a federal search warrant, while the contractor possesses a Top Secret security clearance, it is unlawful to possess those documents in an unauthorized location that is not a secure and approved facility.

Investigators say the contractor’s home is not an authorized location and that he was never authorized to remove the classified information from the Base and “would have had to make a concerted effort to bypass security checkpoints.”

The contractor admitted during a voluntary interview to printing the documents and taking them home for storage.

A laptop, cell phone, and an external hard drive were taken into possession by the FBI, with the subject’s permission.

The contractor has not been arrested or charged.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com are not naming the target of this investigation in accordance with our policy not to name individuals under investigation until they have been formally charged with a crime.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.