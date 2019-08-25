Thousands flock to Oregon District for Gem City Shine

Crowds begin to gather on Fifth St. in the Oregon District. (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of free tickets were given out for Sunday’s Gem City Shine benefit concert and excitement has been in the air all weekend in anticipation of seeing what celebrities have made their way to Dayton.

“It kind of gives you goosebumps. It does, really,” said Dayton resident Missy Mowbray.

Some residents we caught up with in line say they wouldn’t be here had it not been for this benefit concert and reclamation event.

Dave Chappelle signals to fans while traveling through downtown Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 25. Staff photo

(WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)

Signs at one of the entrances to Gem City Shine thank many of the donors who made Gem City Shine possible. Another banner reminds attendees of those who were lost. (WDTN Photo/Adam Rife)

Kim Kardashian-West is seen at Kanye’s Sunday Service. (WDTN Photo)

The entrance to Gem City Shine on Fifth St. is ready to go. (WDTN Photo/Adam Rife)

This sign urges people to donate via text message. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Kanye West seen at his Sunday Service. (WDTN Photo)

Stevie Wonder does a sound check in the Oregon District ahead of Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo)

Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton. (WDTN Photo)

The stage in the Oregon District is ready for Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo)

People are gathering on Fifth St. for the Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)

Some of the items being offered for sale in the Oregon District on Sunday. (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)



“I literally haven’t been this way since it happened. I almost got nervous,” said Tiara Hollwell.

One woman says she is here to live in the moment because she isn’t sure what the future holds.

“It made me really sad, because the good times I had here…the fun times, the safe times…I’m worried that my 15-year-old daughter won’t be able to have that same safety and freedom that I had,” Patricia Hodgson said.

For some, it’s a bitter moment, but truly something this community needed.

“With the tornadoes, with the shooting, I just think that Dayton is in a really special, vulnerable place right now,” said Dawn Finn.

“It’s terrible it came from a tragedy. But the most important thing we can do as a community is all come together and not show fear. Support each other,” said resident Kendal Cooke.

