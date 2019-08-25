Thousands flock to Oregon District for Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of free tickets were given out for Sunday’s Gem City Shine benefit concert and excitement has been in the air all weekend in anticipation of seeing what celebrities have made their way to Dayton.
“It kind of gives you goosebumps. It does, really,” said Dayton resident Missy Mowbray.
Some residents we caught up with in line say they wouldn’t be here had it not been for this benefit concert and reclamation event.
“I literally haven’t been this way since it happened. I almost got nervous,” said Tiara Hollwell.
One woman says she is here to live in the moment because she isn’t sure what the future holds.
“It made me really sad, because the good times I had here…the fun times, the safe times…I’m worried that my 15-year-old daughter won’t be able to have that same safety and freedom that I had,” Patricia Hodgson said.
For some, it’s a bitter moment, but truly something this community needed.
“With the tornadoes, with the shooting, I just think that Dayton is in a really special, vulnerable place right now,” said Dawn Finn.
"It's terrible it came from a tragedy. But the most important thing we can do as a community is all come together and not show fear. Support each other," said resident Kendal Cooke.
