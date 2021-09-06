Thousands attend Kettering’s Holiday at Home parade

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An annual Labor Day tradition was back in Kettering.

After it was canceled last year due to COVID, the Holiday at Home parade returned.

“I love to see the schools and the bands play and the cheerleaders and the dance teams,” says parade goer Kim Steneman.

The theme this year was “Hometown spirit, let’s hear it” reminding people of their pride for their community.

The parade stepped off at 9:55 a.m. Monday with people lining Far Hills Avenue from Stroop Road to Dorothy Lane.

“We’re back into the spirit of holiday at home once again,” says parade chair Ed Koehnen.

Koehnen estimates the crowd was bigger than it was two years ago with roughly 100,000 people.

“Just coming out, seeing a fun day with the kids, seeing the parade,” says Tyler Zink who brought his family to the parade.

Kettering’s Holiday at Home Festival is held every year Sunday and Monday Labor Day weekend.

In addition to the parade and festival, there was also a 5K.