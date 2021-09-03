This weekend’s John Legend show at the Rose Music Center is sold out

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – If you were planning on buying tickets to see John Legend at the Rose Music Center but haven’t done so, you’re out of luck.
Music & Event Management, Inc. said Friday the John Legend concert this Saturday, September 4 at Rose Music Center at The Heights is officially sold out. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, The War and Treaty will begin at 7 pm and John Legend will close the show.
Also, fewer than 50 tickets remain for the ZZ Top concert on Sept. 14 and there are not many tickets left for the upcoming Alice Cooper concert on Sept. 28. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets sooner rather than later so they don’t miss out on the summer’s hottest shows.
For venue information and a complete schedule of events, visit RoseMusicCenter.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Rose Music Center box office. CLICK HERE for box office hours.