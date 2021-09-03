This weekend’s John Legend show at the Rose Music Center is sold out

FILE – This March 5, 2020 file photo shows John Legend performing at The Alliance for Children’s Rights 28th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. The spreading coronavirus might have canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms. Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – If you were planning on buying tickets to see John Legend at the Rose Music Center but haven’t done so, you’re out of luck.

Music & Event Management, Inc. said Friday the John Legend concert this Saturday, September 4 at Rose Music Center at The Heights is officially sold out. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, The War and Treaty will begin at 7 pm and John Legend will close the show.

Also, fewer than 50 tickets remain for the ZZ Top concert on Sept. 14 and there are not many tickets left for the upcoming Alice Cooper concert on Sept. 28. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets sooner rather than later so they don’t miss out on the summer’s hottest shows.

For venue information and a complete schedule of events, visit RoseMusicCenter.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Rose Music Center box office. CLICK HERE for box office hours.