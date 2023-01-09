DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield is remembering a local butcher shop owner.

Friends, family and customers gathered Monday night outside of Gill’s Quality Meat Market in Springfield.

A candlelight vigil honored the life of Thomas Gill, who was the shop owner for close to 25 years.

Gill was fatally shot last week near the intersection of Kenton Street and Burt Street.

“Smart guy,” Joe Marler, the previous butcher shop owner, said of Gill. “[He] wanted to run his own business. Did a great job with it. Started out with all borrowed money, worked hard, honest and paid it back. He bought the house next door to live in, so this was his corner.”

There is no confirmation at this time as to when the store will be reopened.