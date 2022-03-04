DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hub Powered by PNC is celebrating one year of helping entrepreneurs and University of Dayton students.

“If you would’ve asked us a year ago whether we were going to have 100 business that call this place home, 450 members that are working in an out of this space every day, and 350 students, we wouldn’t have believed it, but here it is,” Scott Koorndyk, executive vice president of The Hub and president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center, said.

It was a project seven years in the making and it is now exceeding expectations. Situated in the historic Arcade, inspiration of Dayton’s past innovators can be drawn from every room in The Hub; helping future entrepreneurs and small business owners thrive in a community desperate for revitalization.

“We’ve got some large businesses that have left the community over the years and when you really look at it from an economic perspective, what’s going to build our community back up, it’s going to be the small businesses. And we want to be there to help them grow and to help bring our community along with it,” Michelle Kaye, director of client and community relations for PNC Bank in Dayton, said.

Community leaders are now looking at The Hub as a symbol of growth as more businesses choose to invest in Downtown Dayton.

“This really is the center of this Arcade District concept where you’ve got this innovation, entrepreneurial, small business focus which is beginning to radiate outwards. So you’re seeing other projects, other innovation organizations placing themselves downtown,” Koorndyk said.

Koordnyk hopes this success continues to push people to look at downtown as a business destination.

“It really is evidence that Dayton is alive and well, no question,” Koordnyk said.

Part of that evidence can also be seen in the entrepreneurs coming out of The Hub. Kameron Seabrook is a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Dayton. He is in the final stages of opening his own business.

“I had this idea for a really long time, and I just made the decision that I’m really going to pursue this and put my all into for the next couple of years and see what happens,” Seabrook said.

Open Bay Autos is a DIY auto shop where people can work on their cars themselves without having to spend money on a mechanic. Seabrook got the idea while watching his stepfather work on cars growing up.

“He’s the DIY mechanic through and through. All the times when my car was breaking down, everything I know about cars he taught me, he raised me and he supported my vision,” Seabrook said.

He also has The Hub to thank for providing the resources to help him achieve this dream.

“Here I’ve been able to meet a ton of people, I’ve been able to learn, I’ve been able to get connected to the resources so I can actually start this business,” Seabrook said.

Missy Oei is also learning from The Hub. She is currently studying entrepreneurship and marketing at the University of Dayton, and also owns two small businesses. In the last year, The Hub helped her follow her passion and grow her brand.

“I was taught how to build my canvas model, build up my business plan a little more, as well as get advice from some really valuable people,” Oei said.

The Hub is inspiring the next generation of innovators in the Miami Valley.

“To be a leader in my community and I always push forward and being able to get connected to these resources and start my business, it’s going to show other people and other generations that ‘hey I can do this too.’ So this opportunity is everything,” Seabrook said.