This Kettering police K9 is hanging up his badge

The Kettering Police Department said on its Facebook page K9 Nash is officially retiring Friday, May 14, 2021.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are honoring one of their own who retires Friday.

The Kettering Police Department said on its Facebook page K9 Nash and his handler Sergeant DiSalvo have served the City of Kettering since 2017.

Nash will officially retire Friday from patrolling the city streets and will head for a more leisurely lifestyle at home.

KPD said Nash has helped with 275 criminal charges being filed, 38 of those felonies. Some of Nash’s other accomplishments include:

Nash has been used well over 500 times during his career to assist in criminal investigations. Nash has received several awards and accommodations over the years and a few of the notables are:

2015: USPCA (United States Police Canine Association) Region 5

Top Novice 2016: USPCA Region 5

2nd place overall 2016: USPCA Nationals

33rd place in Patrol Dog 1 certification 2020: USPCA Region 5

1st Place Narcotics Detection Certified in NAPCH (National Association of Police Canine Handlers) in 2017 and 2019

Obtained “Find and Catch of the Quarter” in USPCA Region 5 on several occasions

KPD said in its post it wanted to thank Nash for his years of hard work and dedication to the department and the community. The Department wished him the best in retirement.

Meanwhile, KPD said K9 Thor and his partner Officer Hall are training intensely and are anxious to get on the road serving the City of Kettering.