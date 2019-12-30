Third Street Bridge to close for 2 years on Jan. 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Third Street Bridge in Dayton will close for approximately two years to being the process of replacing it, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner announced Monday.

“We ask that motorists follow the posted detour signs and use caution when traveling, especially in the first few weeks when people are still learning how to go around the construction site,” Gruner said. “All area businesses, bicyclists and motorists will benefit from this upgrade. The project will consist of replacing the shallow, original foundation, which was built in 1904 and suffered a partial collapse in 1929, and will expand the width of the structure to accommodate more traffic.”

The $18.5 million project will expand to the bridge to include five lanes instead of the current four lanes, 10′-wide sidewalks on the north side, and 17′-wide sidewalks on the south side.

“The new bridge will serve as a symbol that ties the two sides of Dayton together,” Gruner said. “It will record the successes of the past, and depict the hopes of the future.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.