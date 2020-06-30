Third Street Bridge Project underway in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Third Street Bridge Replacement Project is underway and a few major milestones have been met by the county.

The previous structure is nearly removed and the foundation of the new footers have been established on the east side of the Great Miami River. The contractor has also rerouted a storm sewer pipe and poured the eastern abutment wall.

Businesses seeking assistance because of the bridge replacement can contact Montgomery County Community and Economic Development at 937-225-4351 or visit the BusinessFirst! website.

