Third staffer at Huber Heights City Schools tests positive for COVID-19

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday the Huber Heights school district announced a third staffer has tested positive for COVID-19. The district is now performing contact tracing, and anyone exposed to this case will have to stay home for 14 days or test negative for the virus.

Some parents on social media were concerned by the positive case, but another says she’s confident her children will be safe. Krista Ochsenbein has four children in HHCS schools. She says, “I’ve thoroughly read their back to school plan and I’m 100% comfortable sending my children back to school.”

A third positive coronavirus case within the Huber Heights City Schools district was not enough to shake Ochsenbein’s confidence. Krista says in-person learning is right for her four children, one of which needs extra attention with an individualized education program.

In a statement, the district wrote: “This employee has not been in contact with students but they were in contact with other employees. The employee is in quarantine and the other employees they have been in contact with have been notified.”

Public Health’s Dan Suffoletto says the procedure for schools is the same as for businesses. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of cases of COVID-19 going through the community right now, and this just falls into the regular procedure we’re using, in terms of isolation and contact tracing.”

There will be unique challenges if hundreds of students return to class, but Suffoletto says it could also help the contact tracing process. “In some ways the contact tracing could be even easier, because movement is controlled and tracked at a school more so than a regular business. So they’re going to have a good record of who’s in what classroom, where people are at a certain time.”

Krista is confident the district has a handle on these cases, but worries about having to monitor her children if in-person learning is shut down this fall. “If they’re all on remote learning, how am I supposed to work 40-60 hours a week, how is my significant other supposed to work 40, 50 hours a week and adequately teach our children?”

In Monday’s message to families, superintendent Mario Basora said the district is hopeful for a safe return to class this fall, but adds they are concerned about the spread of the virus. He says wearing masks and social distancing in schools will not be enough, it has to happen throughout the community, too.