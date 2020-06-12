Third man sought in connection with Liberty Twp. shooting

LIBERTY TWP. – BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff ’s Office Detective’s Division is looking for a third man in connection with the shooting death of Khalic Milton on June 9 in Liberty Township.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said two subjects involved in the shooting death of Milton have been apprehended and charged. The Butler County Sheriff ’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a third subject involved.

Felony warrants have been issued on Tyree Jeffrey Cross. Tyree is a 25-year-old man 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Cross is wanted for:

Complicity to Murder

Complicity to Aggravated Robbery

Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

The Sheriff warns if you see Tyree Cross do not approach him but call 911.

“Fighting crime is not limited to Law Enforcement. If you as a citizen know where this subject is located or can assist our Investigators in locating him please contact the Butler County Sheriff ’s Office at (513)785-1309,” said Sheriff Jones.