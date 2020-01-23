Third Fort Recovery woman charged in death of Indiana man

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A third Fort Recovery woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Jay County, Indiana, man.

WANE reports that 18-year-old Hannah Knape was arrested and charged with murder by the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Case documents indicate that 31-year-old Esther Stephen and 18-year-old Shelby Hiestand, who also face murder charges, met Knapke at a church where they discussed using her as a driver to pick up 31-year-old Shea Briar before killing him since the two had no known connections.

Pictured are, from left, Shelby Hiestand and Esther Stephen.

READ MORE: Fort Recovery softball coaches plead ‘not guilty’ to murder charges

Knapke reportedly told authorities she agreed to drive to the bridge on County Road 125 W in Jay County with everyone involved.

Stephen and Briar were believed to be in a custody battle over a child. Briar intended to establish paternity for the child, petitioned for child custody, and filed to provide support, parenting time, and a name change for the child.

The suspects picked Briar up from his residence after Stephen asked him if he wanted to hang out. They then drove to the bridge, where Hiestand shot Briar once in the back, killing him.

Stephen and Hiestand were employed as Fort Recovery High School’s Softball Head Coach and Assistant Coach, respectively. On Tuesday morning, the district announced they would “proceed with termination action” and suspend their supplemental contract payments.

Off-season conditioning activities for softball players resumed on Wednesday under the supervision of volunteer coaches.