DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of killing four in Butler Township in August of 2022 has been ordered to undergo yet another competency hearing before standing trial.

According to a release, Stephen Marlow is currently facing 20 felony charges after police say her allegedly murdered four people in Butler Township. In December of 2022, the man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. This meant Marlow was required to complete a competency evaluation to determine if he was capable of “understanding the nature and objective of the proceedings against the defendant or assisting in the defendant’s defense.”

If a claim of serious mental Illness is deemed to be valid, Marlow would be exempt from receiving the death penalty upon conviction.

The first competency report was submitted on February 1, but the Judge ordered a second opinion, which was required to be completed within 30 days.

That report has now been completed, however the judge has ordered that a third evaluation is necessary to determine competency and sanity. This report must be submitted by May 17, 2023.