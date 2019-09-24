Third armed robbery in 2 weeks reported at gas station in Harrison Township

Marathon in Harrison Township robbed for third time in two weeks (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A third armed robbery in the past two weeks was reported at a Marathon gas station in Harrison Township Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Marathon in the 3900 block of N. Main Street was robbed by a man and a woman shortly after 6 am Tuesday. According to officials, a small revolver handgun was shown by the man. Both suspects ran west on Redder Ave. and got into a dark sedan, proceeding west to Northwood Avenue.

A small amount of cash and lottery tickets were taken in the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the man was reportedly wearing a hat, gray sweatpants, and boots with red laces. The woman was reportedly wearing a red flat-billed hat, mossy oak sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

The same Marathon gas station was robbed on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. In those incidents, the suspect was described the same way: wearing a red mask and all black clothing. A gun was also shown in those robberies.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more details as they become available.

