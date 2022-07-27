VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you’re a Dayton native or you’re in town for the Dayton Air Show, you might be wondering what else the Vandalia area has to offer.

2 NEWS has compiled a list of food and places to check out near Dayton International Airport.

Places to eat

Looking for something local? Here’s a list of restaurants that can only be found in the Dayton area.

Jim’s Donut Shop

122 E. National Rd., Vandalia

Features coffee and donuts

Warehouse 4

335 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Industrial-styled cafe and bake shop

Hairless Hare Brewery

738 W.National Rd., Vandalia

Taproom featuring wings and pizza

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E. National Rd., Vandalia

42 beers on tap with a full menu

Oscar’s Bar & Grill

320 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Daily specials with live entertainment

Christy’s Family Pizzeria

503 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Pizza, subs and more

Places to go

Get outdoors with these parks seated right beside the Dayton International Airport.

Taylorsville MetroPark

This park sits at one of the busiest crossroads in the country and is free and open to the public. It features scenic trails perfect for running, biking or hiking. The Great Miami River makes this park perfect for fishing or paddling.

Click here to view a map of the park.

Englewood Metropark

The Englewood MetroPark is a 1,900-acre park, making it one of the largest in the area. This park features scenic trails as well. There is also a disc golf course and the Stillwater River making for plenty of things to do.

Click here to view a map of the park.

Charleston Falls Preserve

The park is home to trails, observation decks and plenty of land for picnicking. Some of the most notable features of this park are the waterfall and limestone cave.

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com