VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you’re a Dayton native or you’re in town for the Dayton Air Show, you might be wondering what else the Vandalia area has to offer.
2 NEWS has compiled a list of food and places to check out near Dayton International Airport.
Places to eat
Looking for something local? Here’s a list of restaurants that can only be found in the Dayton area.
- 122 E. National Rd., Vandalia
- Features coffee and donuts
- 335 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
- Industrial-styled cafe and bake shop
- 738 W.National Rd., Vandalia
- Taproom featuring wings and pizza
- 893 E. National Rd., Vandalia
- 42 beers on tap with a full menu
- 320 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
- Daily specials with live entertainment
- 503 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
- Pizza, subs and more
Places to go
Get outdoors with these parks seated right beside the Dayton International Airport.
This park sits at one of the busiest crossroads in the country and is free and open to the public. It features scenic trails perfect for running, biking or hiking. The Great Miami River makes this park perfect for fishing or paddling.
Click here to view a map of the park.
The Englewood MetroPark is a 1,900-acre park, making it one of the largest in the area. This park features scenic trails as well. There is also a disc golf course and the Stillwater River making for plenty of things to do.
Click here to view a map of the park.
The park is home to trails, observation decks and plenty of land for picnicking. Some of the most notable features of this park are the waterfall and limestone cave.
