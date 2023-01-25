DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stuck inside due to recent cold and snowy weather? 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of things to get you out this weekend, Jan. 26-29.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Stuffed Animal Adoption – 3:30 p.m. West Carrollton Branch Library, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Bring the kids to adopt a plush, stuffed animal! Learn more.
- Winter Word Bingo – 4 p.m. Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library, 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Students in grades 1 to 6 can come build reading skills. All participants will earn a prize. Learn more.
- Dog Man Party – 4 p.m. Electra C. Doren Branch Library, 701 Troy St., Dayton. Students in grades 1 to 4 can enjoy an afternoon of crafts and games. Learn more.
Friday, Jan. 27
- Oreo & Hot Cocoa Tasting – 2 p.m. Kettering-Moraine Branch Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Stop by to taste some different flavored Oreos and drink some hot cocoa. Learn more.
- Jamie Suttle & Alexis Gomez – 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin. Enjoy a musical performance by two singers. Learn more.
- Ryan Mundy – 8 p.m. Hollywood Gaming At Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton. See an Ohio native and guitarist live! Learn more.
- The Mike Merk and Terry McNeely Comedy Show – 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. Bring your laughter for an evening of comedy. Learn more.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Dayton Flyers Men’s Basketball – 4 p.m. University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Come out to UD Arena and cheer on the UD Men Flyers as they take on Richmond. Learn more.
- Shopping Local Business Owners – 8 a.m. Butler High School, 600 S. Dixie D., Vandalia. Give back to the community by shopping small. Learn more.
Sunday, Jan. 29
- Les Misérables – 1 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a classic musical performance play that is set in 19th century France. Learn more.
- Carole King: Home Again 4 p.m. The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Watch a film about Carole King performing live in Central Park. Learn more.