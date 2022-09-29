MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something to do in the Miami Valley this weekend? Check out this list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 29 – Oct 2.
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Sizemore Farm – Fall Family Fun – 10 a.m. Sizemore Farm, 7603 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg. Bring the kids to pick out a pre-picked pumpkin, try some fresh kettle corn and more! Learn more.
- Cowvins Corny Corn Maze – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs. Have the kids come for a maze of fun created by Cowvin, the baby of the family. Learn more.
- History, Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder Lantern Tour – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. A 2-hour lantern tour will take you exploring through the cemetery of actual victims or perpetrators of Dayton crimes. Learn more.
- BINGO at The Trolley Shop – 8 p.m. The Trolley Shop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Come play a game or two of bingo with silly prizes. Learn more.
Friday, Sept. 30
- You-Pick Flower Farm – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Frost Farmstead, 185 S. Valley Rd., Xenia. Come out and pick a fresh bouquet of flowers for yourself or as a gift for another. Learn more.
- Pumpkin Festival – 4 p.m – 8 p.m. Berryhill Farm, 127 Krepps Rd., Xenia. Come on out and pick your own pumpkins, enjoy food trucks, a bonfire and more! A fun event for the whole family. Learn more.
- Out on 5th – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oregon District, E. Fifth St., Dayton. Explore all of the Oregon District with Out on 5th. Eat, drink or shop the night away with friends and family. Learn more.
- Get your Sokkie on! 7:45 p.m. – 10 p.m. Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Practice this new dance and show off your moves. Learn more.
- Pool Tournament – 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Steve & Tammy’s Tavern on Byers, 209 Byers Rd., Miamisburg. Try your luck at a tournament of pool. Learn more.
- Rubber Duck Regatta – 7 p.m. Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Join United Rehabilitation Services for a night of fun with a drive-in movie, announcement of prizes with a virtual duck drop. Learn more.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Walmart Store Celebration – 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walmart Moraine, 1701 W. Dorothy Lane, Moraine. Show off your costumes in an updated local Walmart. Treats, tricks, and fun for all to enjoy. Learn more.
- Pumpkin Festival – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Berryhill Farm, 127 Krepps Rd., Xenia. An enjoyable event for all with pumpkin picking, vendors, face painting and more. Learn more.
- Chocolate Festival – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton. It’s a chocolatey event for everyone! Enjoy food, games, live entertainment, and of course, chocolate! Learn more.
- Michael Jackson Tribute – 8 p.m. Michael Solomon Pavillion, 2917 Berkley St., Kettering. Put on your dancing shoes for a Michael Jackson tribute performance show. Learn more.
- Save the Rack Benefit – 10 a.m. Support a good cause starting with a benefit ride, raffles, food and live music including Alexis Gomez and band. Learn more.
- Heritage of Flight Festival’s Deputy Yates Memorial Ride – 2 p.m. American Legion Post 286, 2251 N. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle. Ride along in support of Deputy Yates. Bring a toy in support of the USMC Toys for Tots Program after the ride. Learn more.
- Havana Nights- 7:30 p.m. The Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy classical Spanish with Afro-Cuban rhythms. Learn more.
- Spring Valley Potato Festival – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Walton Park, OH-725, Spring Valley. Enjoy a ‘tater trot’, arts & crafts, a farmers market, potatoes and more. Learn more.
Sunday, Oct. 2
- Declare Dayton 2022 – 4 p.m. Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. Everyone is welcome to come out to an evening of prayer for a prayer march and worship service. Learn more.
- Levitt Pavillion Pop-Up Concert – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton. Bring your lawn chair and appetite for food trucks and The Dayton Funk All-Stars. Learn more.
- Fall on Jackson Family Farm – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Jackson Family Farm LLC., 6760 W. Alexandria Road., Middletown. Fun for all ages with hayrides, a pumpkin jump pad and more. Learn more.
- Spring Valley Potato Festival – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walton Park, OH-725, Spring Valley. Enjoy arts & crafts, a pet parade, live music and more. Learn more.