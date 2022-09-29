Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something to do in the Miami Valley this weekend? Check out this list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 29 – Oct 2.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Sizemore Farm – Fall Family Fun – 10 a.m. Sizemore Farm, 7603 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg. Bring the kids to pick out a pre-picked pumpkin, try some fresh kettle corn and more! Learn more.

Cowvins Corny Corn Maze – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs. Have the kids come for a maze of fun created by Cowvin, the baby of the family. Learn more.

History, Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder Lantern Tour – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. A 2-hour lantern tour will take you exploring through the cemetery of actual victims or perpetrators of Dayton crimes. Learn more.

BINGO at The Trolley Shop – 8 p.m. The Trolley Shop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Come play a game or two of bingo with silly prizes. Learn more.

Friday, Sept. 30

You-Pick Flower Farm – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Frost Farmstead, 185 S. Valley Rd., Xenia. Come out and pick a fresh bouquet of flowers for yourself or as a gift for another. Learn more.

Pumpkin Festival – 4 p.m – 8 p.m. Berryhill Farm, 127 Krepps Rd., Xenia. Come on out and pick your own pumpkins, enjoy food trucks, a bonfire and more! A fun event for the whole family. Learn more.

Out on 5th – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oregon District, E. Fifth St., Dayton. Explore all of the Oregon District with Out on 5th. Eat, drink or shop the night away with friends and family. Learn more.

Get your Sokkie on! 7:45 p.m. – 10 p.m. Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Practice this new dance and show off your moves. Learn more.

Pool Tournament – 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Steve & Tammy’s Tavern on Byers, 209 Byers Rd., Miamisburg. Try your luck at a tournament of pool. Learn more.

Rubber Duck Regatta – 7 p.m. Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Join United Rehabilitation Services for a night of fun with a drive-in movie, announcement of prizes with a virtual duck drop. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Walmart Store Celebration – 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walmart Moraine, 1701 W. Dorothy Lane, Moraine. Show off your costumes in an updated local Walmart. Treats, tricks, and fun for all to enjoy. Learn more.

Pumpkin Festival – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Berryhill Farm, 127 Krepps Rd., Xenia. An enjoyable event for all with pumpkin picking, vendors, face painting and more. Learn more.

Chocolate Festival – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton. It’s a chocolatey event for everyone! Enjoy food, games, live entertainment, and of course, chocolate! Learn more.

Michael Jackson Tribute – 8 p.m. Michael Solomon Pavillion, 2917 Berkley St., Kettering. Put on your dancing shoes for a Michael Jackson tribute performance show. Learn more.

Save the Rack Benefit – 10 a.m. Support a good cause starting with a benefit ride, raffles, food and live music including Alexis Gomez and band. Learn more.

Heritage of Flight Festival’s Deputy Yates Memorial Ride – 2 p.m. American Legion Post 286, 2251 N. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle. Ride along in support of Deputy Yates. Bring a toy in support of the USMC Toys for Tots Program after the ride. Learn more.

Havana Nights- 7:30 p.m. The Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy classical Spanish with Afro-Cuban rhythms. Learn more.

Spring Valley Potato Festival – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Walton Park, OH-725, Spring Valley. Enjoy a ‘tater trot’, arts & crafts, a farmers market, potatoes and more. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Declare Dayton 2022 – 4 p.m. Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. Everyone is welcome to come out to an evening of prayer for a prayer march and worship service. Learn more.

Levitt Pavillion Pop-Up Concert – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton. Bring your lawn chair and appetite for food trucks and The Dayton Funk All-Stars. Learn more.

Fall on Jackson Family Farm – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Jackson Family Farm LLC., 6760 W. Alexandria Road., Middletown. Fun for all ages with hayrides, a pumpkin jump pad and more. Learn more.

Spring Valley Potato Festival – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walton Park, OH-725, Spring Valley. Enjoy arts & crafts, a pet parade, live music and more. Learn more.