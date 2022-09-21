DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event to kick off the first official weekend of fall? Check out a list of everything happening this weekend, Sept. 22-25.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Discover downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. Learn more.

Piqua Community Farmers Market – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Your stop for merchandise, fresh produce and baked goods. Learn more.

Clash of the Comics Dayton – 6:30 p.m. Funny Bone Dayton, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 @ The Greene, Dayton. Enjoy experiencing 10 comedic acts compete for cash and fun. Learn more.

Friday, Sept. 23

Oktoberfest Lederhosen Lunch – 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Kick off Oktoberfest with a lunch celebration with beer, food, live music and more. Learn more.

Hoeflich’s Honky Tonk Hillbilly Hoedown 2022 – 7 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Dress up in your best outfit for music, food, fun, and a costume contest with cash prizes. Learn more.

Lewis Black: Off the Rails – 8 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N Main St., Dayton. A comedian known as ‘King of Rant’ brings a twist to comedy. Learn more.

FREE The Heights Summer Music Concert Series: Cory Breth & Anna Marie – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. Enjoy live music and food trucks. Bring your chairs! Learn more.

51st Annual Old Timers Days – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Browse antiques, listen to some live music and much more. Learn more.

All About Apples Weekend – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 OH-48, Lebanon. Fresh apples, desserts, ciders and more. Learn more.

John P. Kalaman Memorial Tournament – 8 a.m. The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St., Centerville. Support a memorial scholarship by coming out to golf for a good cause. Complimentary Bill’s Donuts, coffee, and range balls will be handed out. Learn more.

Out on 5th – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oregon District, E. Fifth St., Dayton. Enjoy a night out on the town in the Oregon District eating, drinking, shopping, and exploring all of the Oregon District. Learn more.

B-Caged – 7 p.m. Amvets Post 99 – Vandalia, 1123 S. Brown School Road, Vandalia. Enjoy an evening of music from a band. Learn more.

Oktoberfest Preview Party – 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Kick off Oktoberfest weekend with food, beer and listen to live music by Weekend Effect. Learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Oktoberfest – 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Enjoy food, beer, entertainment, music and more! Learn more.

Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac – 7:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. 2nd St., Dayton. Watch as the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performs a tribute performance to Fleetwood Mac. Learn more.

Zane Lamprey Comedy Tour – 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St., Dayton. A strict 21+ event filled with laughter and lager. Learn more.

PetFest: A Celebration of Our Pets – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Dayton. Bring the whole family out for food, games, prizes, vendors and even adopt a pet into the family! Learn more.

The Hathaways – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek. Spend an evening at The Greene with live music. Learn more.

Dayton Cars and Coffee – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road #310, Miamisburg. Interact with other car owners while enjoying a cup of joe. Learn more.

Warrick Farm Fall Family Hayrides – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Warrick Farm, 8055 S. Union Road, Miamisburg. Kick off the beginning of fall with a hayride on opening day. Learn more.

Adult Homecoming Dance: The Twilight Zone – 7 p.m. Glen Helen, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Put your dancing shoes on! Whether it’s your first prom night or not, get ready to have fun. Learn more.

Country Applefest 2022 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. An event for everything apples with entertainment, crafts and more. Learn more.

North to Nashville – 7 p.m – 10 p.m. 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Listen to the tunes of a Columbus-based country group. Learn more.

Cruise the Burg – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Main St., Miamisburg. Check out some classic to current cars in downtown Miamisburg. Learn more.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Oktoberfest – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. End Oktoberfest with a beer while watching live music. Learn more.

Dayton Brunch! Food Truck Rally – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Enjoy food from different local food trucks while listening to free live music. Learn more.

7th Annual Kettering Cruise In – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. Door prize opportunities will be every 15 minutes with food and drink available for purchase. Learn more.

2nd Annual Dayton Physicians Foundation for HOPE 5k Run/Walk – 9 a.m. James Trent Arena at Kettering Fairmont High School, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Run or walk for a good cause against cancer. Learn more.

