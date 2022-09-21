DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event to kick off the first official weekend of fall? Check out a list of everything happening this weekend, Sept. 22-25.
Thursday, Sept. 22
- Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Discover downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. Learn more.
- Piqua Community Farmers Market – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Your stop for merchandise, fresh produce and baked goods. Learn more.
- Clash of the Comics Dayton – 6:30 p.m. Funny Bone Dayton, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 @ The Greene, Dayton. Enjoy experiencing 10 comedic acts compete for cash and fun. Learn more.
Friday, Sept. 23
- Oktoberfest Lederhosen Lunch – 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Kick off Oktoberfest with a lunch celebration with beer, food, live music and more. Learn more.
- Hoeflich’s Honky Tonk Hillbilly Hoedown 2022 – 7 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Dress up in your best outfit for music, food, fun, and a costume contest with cash prizes. Learn more.
- Lewis Black: Off the Rails – 8 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N Main St., Dayton. A comedian known as ‘King of Rant’ brings a twist to comedy. Learn more.
- FREE The Heights Summer Music Concert Series: Cory Breth & Anna Marie – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. Enjoy live music and food trucks. Bring your chairs! Learn more.
- 51st Annual Old Timers Days – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Browse antiques, listen to some live music and much more. Learn more.
- All About Apples Weekend – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 OH-48, Lebanon. Fresh apples, desserts, ciders and more. Learn more.
- John P. Kalaman Memorial Tournament – 8 a.m. The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St., Centerville. Support a memorial scholarship by coming out to golf for a good cause. Complimentary Bill’s Donuts, coffee, and range balls will be handed out. Learn more.
- Out on 5th – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oregon District, E. Fifth St., Dayton. Enjoy a night out on the town in the Oregon District eating, drinking, shopping, and exploring all of the Oregon District. Learn more.
- B-Caged – 7 p.m. Amvets Post 99 – Vandalia, 1123 S. Brown School Road, Vandalia. Enjoy an evening of music from a band. Learn more.
- Oktoberfest Preview Party – 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Kick off Oktoberfest weekend with food, beer and listen to live music by Weekend Effect. Learn more.
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Oktoberfest – 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Enjoy food, beer, entertainment, music and more! Learn more.
- Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac – 7:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. 2nd St., Dayton. Watch as the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performs a tribute performance to Fleetwood Mac. Learn more.
- Zane Lamprey Comedy Tour – 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St., Dayton. A strict 21+ event filled with laughter and lager. Learn more.
- PetFest: A Celebration of Our Pets – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Dayton. Bring the whole family out for food, games, prizes, vendors and even adopt a pet into the family! Learn more.
- The Hathaways – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek. Spend an evening at The Greene with live music. Learn more.
- Dayton Cars and Coffee – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road #310, Miamisburg. Interact with other car owners while enjoying a cup of joe. Learn more.
- Warrick Farm Fall Family Hayrides – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Warrick Farm, 8055 S. Union Road, Miamisburg. Kick off the beginning of fall with a hayride on opening day. Learn more.
- Adult Homecoming Dance: The Twilight Zone – 7 p.m. Glen Helen, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Put your dancing shoes on! Whether it’s your first prom night or not, get ready to have fun. Learn more.
- Country Applefest 2022 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. An event for everything apples with entertainment, crafts and more. Learn more.
- North to Nashville – 7 p.m – 10 p.m. 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Listen to the tunes of a Columbus-based country group. Learn more.
- Cruise the Burg – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Main St., Miamisburg. Check out some classic to current cars in downtown Miamisburg. Learn more.
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Oktoberfest – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. End Oktoberfest with a beer while watching live music. Learn more.
- Dayton Brunch! Food Truck Rally – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Enjoy food from different local food trucks while listening to free live music. Learn more.
- 7th Annual Kettering Cruise In – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. Door prize opportunities will be every 15 minutes with food and drink available for purchase. Learn more.
- 2nd Annual Dayton Physicians Foundation for HOPE 5k Run/Walk – 9 a.m. James Trent Arena at Kettering Fairmont High School, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Run or walk for a good cause against cancer. Learn more.
Want to let us know about an upcoming event? Let us know here.