Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9.

Friday, Oct. 7

Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. Visit all of your favorite quilt shops in one place! $50 gift certificates will be grand prizes from each shop. Learn more.

WWI Dawn Patrol Fly-In – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. National Museum of the US Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. Watch a World War I aircraft replica, shop from WWI-era-based vendors and listen to guest speakers! Learn more.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton Fundraiser – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Pies & Pints at The Greene, 52 Plum St., Beavercreek. Celebrate 120 years of the Humane Society to present the event flyer to have 20% of your dine-in or carryout order go towards the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Learn more.

Paint-A-Park – 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton. Explore your creative side to show what Fall means to you through watercolor pencils, brushes and paper. Learn more.

First Friday – 5 p.m. Downtown Dayton, 10 W. Second St., Dayton. Get your hoodie out of the closet and head down to Downtown Dayton for an evening of fun, food, entertainment, and more! Learn more.

HeART for Ukraine – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The ARTery at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton. A fundraising event to view and purchase some artwork and collectible items in a special exhibit, with 100% of funds going towards food. Learn more.

First Friday Harvest Beer Crawl – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Unboxed Boutique, 50 S. Second Street, Tipp City. Kick-off Fall and enjoy food, beer, and enter in a raffle drawing! Learn more.

Zombie Night at the Dixie Twin Drive-In – 6 p.m. Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton. Come out to a night of double features. Dress up as your favorite spooky character for the spirit of it. Learn more.

Miami Valley Honors – 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn Dayton/Beavercreek, 5520 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek. Come to a great event to spotlight African Americans in the community honoring Don Black, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and more! Learn more.

Oktoberfest at the Brew Barn – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Moeller Brew Barn, 116 E. First Street, Dayton. Grab a drink and sign up for the Stein Hoist Competition. Learn more.

Shaun Jones – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum Street #200, Beavercreek. Be entertained by a comic from New Jersey that has been on shows like “The Mo’Nique Show” and “Shade”. Learn more.

J Anthony Brown Watch Out Deh Now! 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine Street, Dayton. Be prepared to laugh at a comic that has appeared on Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living”. Learn more.

Klashing Black – 8 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth Street, Dayton. Watch a performance from three different bands in one location. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Dayton – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Join the walk to help end Alzheimer’s and participate in activities. Learn more.

Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. Visit different quilting shops in one place. Door prizes will be awarded each hour. Learn more.

52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 10 N. Main Street, Waynesville. Walk through the FREE festival of vendors, food, crafts, and more! Learn more.

Yellow Springs Street Fair – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Downtown Yellow Springs. Explore through over 250 vendors, listen to some music, drink some beer and more! Learn more.

Bites in the Heights – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. Bring your appetite to this FREE food truck rally, while listening to music, watching a movie, and more. Learn more.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest – 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton. Get out your lederhosen and get ready to eat and drink some authentic German food. Learn more.

Rockin’ the River – 5:30 p.m. 5641 Marina Dr., West Carrollton. Listen to the tunes of music, such as a Garth Brooks tribute band, watch fireworks and more. Learn more.

Counting Skeletons – 7 p.m. Heather’s Coffee & Café, 505 S. Main St., Springboro. Grab a bite to eat, something to drink and dance. Learn more.

Corky’s Old Time Rock and Roll Band – 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley Street, Dayton. Bring your friends to rock & roll, plus eating and drinking is available. Learn more.

Vampire’s Ball – 8 p.m. The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Be prepared for a spooky evening with fire performances, tarot and oracle readings, and more. The event will donate 100% of money raised to fight breast cancer. Learn more.

Horrorama – 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Englewood Cinema, 320 National Road #21, Englewood. View some screamingly good thriller movies at the first ever comedy night while eating popcorn. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Tour de Gem – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Lace up your riding shoes to go bike riding to support nonprofits. Learn more.

52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 N. Main Street, Waynesville. Take a stroll through a FREE festival of vendors, food, crafts, and more! Learn more.

St. Joseph Church 175th Anniversary Celebration – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. St. Joseph Church, 411 E. Second St., Dayton. Listen to music, enjoy face painting for the kids and eat some good food. Learn more.

Purple Madness – A Tribute to Prince – 7:30 p.m. Dayton Masonic Center, 515 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. You can party like its 1999 for the evening with a Prince tribute performance. Learn more.

Fall Festival and Cruise In – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. First Baptist Church, 3939 Swigart Road, Kettering. Pick a pumpkin, eat some food and browse the different cars at the cruise in. Learn more.

If you have an event and would like to tell us about it for an upcoming list, click here.