Looking for a fun event this weekend, Sept. 15-18? Here's a list of what's happening in the Dayton area.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Explore downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. Learn more.

Pizza with the Police – 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Miamisburg Branch Library, 545 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Spend the afternoon eating pizza and checking out emergency vehicles. Learn more.

Free Concert at Rotary Park – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Rotary Park, 320 S. Main St., Springboro. Enjoy a free concert with Heath Bowling along with Girls’ Night Out. Learn more.

Feud Trivia at the Roadhouse – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton. Have fun with playing Last Call Feud, a twist to the original “Family Feud” show. Learn more.

Boy George & Culture Club with The English Beat – 8 p.m., Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. The English Beat is the opening act. Learn more.

Bands & Sand Summer Concert Series – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. 1 S. Elm St., West Carrollton. Celebrate the summer off with a concert by Stranger. Learn more.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 7 p.m. Levitt Pavillion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton. A concert with a jazz band as a part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Series. Learn more.

Nurse Blake: PTO Tour – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. A registered nurse on a comedy tour on experiences in the healthcare field. Learn more.

Todd Barry – 7 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E 3rd St., Dayton. An evening of comedy. Learn more.

Friday, Sept. 16

Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Explore downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. Learn more.

40th Annual Lake Loramie Fall Festival – 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Lake Loramie State Park, 4401 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, Minster. Enjoy live entertainment, crafts, tractors and more. Learn more.

Out on 5th – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oregon District, E. Fifth St., Dayton. Enjoy drinking, dining, shopping, and discover everything the Oregon District has to offer. Learn more.

Preble County Pork Fest Kickoff & Balloon Launch – 5:30 p.m. Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 Franklin St., Eaton. Learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Preble County Pork Fest – 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. Start your day off with a breakfast and enjoy the festivities. Learn more.

U.S. Air Force Marathon – 7:30 a.m. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 5030 Pearson Road, Wright-Patterson AFB. Participants will receive a shirt, refreshments and more. Learn more.

Aullwood Fall Fest – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. A festival filled with food, crafts, animals and more! Learn more.

EcoFEST – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. A new, free event that includes a honey station, an animal conservation area and more! Learn more.

Hispanic Heritage Festival & Parade – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Riverscape Metropark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage and Culture. Learn more.

Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour – 7 p.m., Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. Jon Pardi with Special Guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. Learn more.

The Guess Who – 7 p.m. Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. A Canadian rock band. Learn more.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Preble County Pork Fest – 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. Begin your day with breakfast and fun for the whole family! Learn more.

Aullwood Fall Fest – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. A festival filled with food, crafts, animals and more! Learn more.

15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance – 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Browse antique cars and motorcycles. Learn more.

Bridal & Wedding Expo – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Find everything you need for the perfect wedding. Learn more.

Dayton Vegan Food & Drink Festival – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. A celebration of vegan food and beverages. Learn more.

