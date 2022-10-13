Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch some historical re-enactments, eat some dinner on the patio and see some owls. Learn more.

Trey Kennedy – 6:30 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Beavercreek. Watch a TikTok star and comedian bring his talent to a local comedy club. Learn more.

The Agee Family – 7 p.m. Park Layne First Church of God, 8692 Bellefontaine Road, New Carlisle. Listen to an evening of singing from a family. Learn more.

DCC Halloween Movie Series – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Get ready for a spook-tastic time with a showing of 'Friday the 13th'. Learn more.

Heath and Benny – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mr. Boro's Tavern, 495 N. Main St., Springboro. Watch and listen to Heath Bowling and Benny Bodine rock the night away with rock and country music favorites. Learn more.

Mr. Mike Shea – 7:30 p.m. The Barrel House, 417 E. Third St., Dayton. Have a laugh AND a drink while you watch and listen to a comedy act as they take over the stage for the evening. Learn more.

Karaoke Night – 8 p.m. Local Cantina, 503 E. First St., Dayton. Sing to the music of your favorite song while you have fun performing your own karaoke act. Learn more.

The Jennifer Hartswick Band – 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue,, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Do the names Carlos Santana, Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones and more sound interesting to you? See the artist that has recorded and shared the stage with countless names perform LIVE. Learn more.

Friday, Oct. 14

TEDxDayton – 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. A 10-year celebration will be filled with topics from science, art, culture, history and more. Speakers on stage will be locally connected to the area. Learn more.

Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. Dayton. Bring your appetite for some food truck dishes and beverages, like pizza and cocktails. Learn more.

Harvest Party – 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Epiphany Lutheran Church, 10551 Sheehan Road, Dayton. Bring out the whole family for a FREE event which includes trunk or treat, a hayride, decorating pumpkins and more. If you're feeling snackish, food truck items will be available for purchase. Learn more.

Spirit of Huffman Historic Home Tour – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Huffman Historic Area, 26 Huffman Ave., Dayton. A guided tour to experience "history reimagined". Learn more.

Murder at The Blue Liquid – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Blu Liquid Event Center, 3150 S. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Play a character in a murder mystery game while chowing down on a 3-course meal. Learn more.

The Dayton Zombie Crawl – 6 p.m. Oregon District, Fifth Street, Dayton. Dress up in your best costume while collecting stamps to win prizes. Learn more.

Trey Kennedy – 6:30 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Beavercreek. Watch a TikTok star and comedian bring his talent to a local comedy club. Learn more.

Dayton LGBT Film Festival – 7 p.m. 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Celebrate the 17th year of the festival and view a LGBTQ+ film, 'Keep the Cameras Rolling'. Learn more.

The Artimus Pyle Band – 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Sing along as a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band brings performs popular tunes. Learn more.

Timmy B and Laura Drake – 7 p.m. Miamisburg Moose Lodge, 2110 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg. A Nashville guitar player comes to play some music with Laura Drake. Learn more.

Heywood Banks – 8 p.m. Wiley's Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. Watch a songwriter and comedian bring you laughter and enjoy a night of comedy. Learn more.

Ethan & Joey – 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Mr. Boro's Tavern, 495 N. Main St., Springboro. Watch and listen to a Cincinnati-based acoustic band. Learn more.

A Girl Named Genny – 9 p.m. Blind Bob's Bar, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Watch a performance to end the night from a band. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 15

2022 Making Strides of Dayton 5k Walk – 9 a.m. Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Walk for a good cause to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Learn more.

Bee Active 5k Fun Run – 10 a.m. Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering. Put on your running shoes to run, walk or jog to support mental health in children. Learn more.

Puppies & Pumpkins – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. North Park, 195 Tamarack Tr., Springboro. Bring your whole family, yes the leashed furry friends too, for a FREE fall fun event. Learn more.

Putts for Pups – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Drive, Centerville. Have a drink and play some putt-putt in an effort to help animals. Learn more.

Fall Harvest Vendors Market – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek. Shop local vendors and enter in a giveaway! Learn more.

Matt Ross' Birthday Pawty – 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Barrel House, 417 E. Third St., Dayton. Have a drink and support a birthday initiative to help cats looking for fur-ever homes. Learn more.

Star City Food Truck Rally – 6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg. Bring your appetite for food and music for food trucks and live music from Alexis Gomez and others. Learn more.

Thomas Rhett: Bring the Bar To You Tour – 7 p.m. Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Put on your cowboy and cowgirl boots for a night of country music superstars. Learn more.

Dailey & Vincent – 7 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Frequent performers at The Grand Ole' Opry, this country music duo is bringing you a night of enjoyable music. Learn more.

Sugah Rush Fashion Show – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Huber Heights Community Center, 4301 Powell Road, Huber Heights. Watch models walk the runway in a "Candy Land" themed fashion show. Live performances will also be present for entertainment. Learn more.

U2 and Police Tribute Live – 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Have a drink and listen to some tunes from the UK. Learn more.

Ace Hood – 8:30 p.m. Oddbody's Music Room, 5418 Burkhardt Road, Dayton. A rapper is coming to bring you songs for your enjoyment. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Jim & Dan Comic and Toy Show – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wright State University Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Browse 100 tables of comic and toy dealers as well as creators. Learn more.

Fall Harvest Vendors Market – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek. Shop local vendors and enter in a giveaway! Learn more.

Jimmy Dooley in Concert – 10:30 a.m. Miamisburg Church of the Nazarene, 1216 Richard St., Miamisburg. Watch a performance from a Cincinnati-based singer singing songs. Learn more.

Out of the Darkness Miami Valley Area Walk – 1 p.m. Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Walk in support to acknowledge suicide and mental health conditions. Learn more.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes – 7 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. You've laughed to her comedy as "Bon Qui Qui" on "MADtv", now you can laugh in person with her comedy show. Learn more.

Dayton Jazz Orchestra – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Bring your dancing shoes for a live music performance and vocals by Debra Hunter. Learn more.

If you have an event and would like to tell us about it for an upcoming list, click here.