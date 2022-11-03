DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The start of November is officially here. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Nov. 3-6.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Love Fudge and Pottery – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Laurel Tree pottery, 4 N. Main St., Miamisburg. Celebrate the grand opening celebration with a bite of fudge and pottery! Learn more.
- White Christmas: The Musical – 5:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a wonderful dinner performance with of course, a classic holiday song. Learn more.
- Ladies Cocktail Nite – 6 p.m. Bozacks Cocktail Lounge, 142 E. Third St., Dayton. All of the ladies can come out for deals, a DJ and food. Learn more.
- Erin Coburn & Scotty Bratcher – 6 p.m. Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E. Whipp Road #2920, Kettering. End the evening by watching a music performance. Learn more.
Friday, Nov. 4
- AcadeCon – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Check out this tabletop gaming convention with a costume contest, prizes, karaoke, vendors and more. Learn more.
- White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a wonderful dinner performance with of course, a classic holiday song. Learn more.
- First Friday – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Downtown Dayton, 10 W. Second St., Dayton. Discover what all Downtown has to offer from art to restaurants to a movie theatre and more! Learn more.
- Aaron Weber – 7:30 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum Street #200, Dayton. Experience a Nashville-based comedian that regularly performs at the Grand Ole Opry. Learn more.
- Paul RoseWood & Leah Crose – 6 p.m. JD Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Spend your Friday night by listening to some music. Learn more.
- Benefit Fundraiser Gospel – 6 p.m. First Freedom Baptist Church, 3315 Main St., Moraine. Come out to hear some singing and support a good cause for needy families in the community. Learn more.
- Phil Keaggy – 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Road, Dayton. Eat dinner and enjoy a concert from an artist that has an over 40 year career. Learn more.
- Bourbon & Bubbles – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Taste some bourbon and wine, plus enjoy a cash bar. Learn more.
- Karen Jaffe – 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. Bring your laughter for a comedian that’s been making the public laugh since she was 6-years-old. Learn more.
- Nasty Bingo – 8 p.m. The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Listen to a variety of music. Learn more.
- Pretty Woman: The Musical – 8 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy a live performance of a romantic story. Learn more.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- AcadeCon – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Check out this tabletop gaming convention with a costume contest, prizes, karaoke, vendors and more. Learn more.
- Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Holy Trinity Church, 266 Bainbridge St., Dayton. Shop crafts, food, participate in a raffle and more. Santa Claus will also be present. Learn more.
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fall Craft Show – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. Shop through the annual craft fair, with all proceeds going towards local ministries. Learn more.
- Monster Jam – 1 p.m. Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Get ready for the thrills of monster trucks with competitions. Learn more.
- After Dark: Bombers & Brews – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. National museum of the US Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. Have a date night out with alcohol and see airplanes. Learn more.
- Fleetwood Macked – 7 p.m. Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Watch a performance from a tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Learn more.
- Tyler Booth – 7 p.m. JD Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Enjoy a live performance from an eastern Kentucky-based country music star. Learn more.
- Paula Poundstone – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. A comedian is bringing the show to town for laughter. Learn more.
- Glen Tickle – 8 p.m. Franklin Tavern, 331 S. Main St., Franklin. Come out and listen to a comedian that has been on television and radio, such as SiriusXM. Learn more.
- Lisa Gain & the Rusty Silos – 9 p.m. South Park Tavern, 1301 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Celebrate the group’s 7-year anniversary with some pizza and the performance. Learn more.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- AcadeCon – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Check out this tabletop gaming convention with a costume contest, prizes, karaoke, vendors and more. Learn more.
- White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a wonderful dinner performance with of course, a classic holiday song. Learn more.
- The Victory Trio Ministries – 10:30 a.m. Fairborn Free Will Baptist Church, 16 Edna Ave., Fairborn. Start your morning off by listening to some music. Learn more.
- Monster Jam – 1 p.m. Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Get ready for the thrills of monster trucks with competitions. Learn more.
- Hodgetwins – 4:30 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum Street #200, Dayton. Bring your laughter for a comedic duo. Learn more.