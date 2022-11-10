The Downtown Area of Dayton Ohio as seen from the bike trails along the Great Miami River. (Getty Images)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The leaves are falling and the temperatures will be dropping but plenty of events are still happening.

2 NEWS has you covered with events happening this weekend, Nov. 10-13.

Thursday, Nov. 10

White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy lunch and a show to get in the Christmas spirit. Learn more.

– 10:30 a.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy lunch and a show to get in the Christmas spirit. Learn more. Women Who Work Lunch – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Station House Restaurant, 8200 Provincial Way, Centerville. Register for a lunch, hear from a speaker and meet new friends. Learn more.

– 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Station House Restaurant, 8200 Provincial Way, Centerville. Register for a lunch, hear from a speaker and meet new friends. Learn more. Warped Wing Soda Can Launch – 4 p.m. Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton. The brewery is launching non-alcoholic sodas in 3 flavors. Learn more.

– 4 p.m. Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton. The brewery is launching non-alcoholic sodas in 3 flavors. Learn more. Generation Dayton: Speaker Series on Diversity & Inclusion – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, 216 Wayne Avenue, Dayton. Hear from a speaker about working to make the area more diverse and inclusive. Learn more.

– 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, 216 Wayne Avenue, Dayton. Hear from a speaker about working to make the area more diverse and inclusive. Learn more. 2022 Legislative Reception – 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Tank at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Meet some newly elected officials while taking a minute to eat and drink. Learn more.

– 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Tank at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Meet some newly elected officials while taking a minute to eat and drink. Learn more. Dinner and Auction to Support Box 21 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St., Dayton. Bring your appetite for an all-you-can-eat buffet and participate in the silent auction and raffle for a good cause. Learn more.

– 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St., Dayton. Bring your appetite for an all-you-can-eat buffet and participate in the silent auction and raffle for a good cause. Learn more. Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Enjoy music and a cash bar. Learn more.

– 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Enjoy music and a cash bar. Learn more. The Marthas – 5 p.m. Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Enjoy a musical performance. Learn more.

Friday, Nov. 11

Saturday, Nov. 12

51st Annual Dayton Book Fair – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. Book sale with proceeds going towards several local foundations. Learn more.

– 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. Book sale with proceeds going towards several local foundations. Learn more. How to Install Exterior Holiday Lights that will Shine 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3535 Rhea County Hwy. Tips for handing outdoor lights for this holiday season. Learn more.

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3535 Rhea County Hwy. Tips for handing outdoor lights for this holiday season. Learn more. A Holiday Affair 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Local crafters and artists offering unique gifts for the holiday season. Learn more.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Local crafters and artists offering unique gifts for the holiday season. Learn more. Dayton Literary Peace Prize: A Conversation with the Authors

John Crist – Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more.

– Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more. Greg Hahn – 7 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more.

– 7 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more. Windborne’s The Music of Pink Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. 2nd St. An evening for live music. Learn more.

– 7:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. 2nd St. An evening for live music. Learn more. Candle Dipping – 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Aullwood Audubon, 9101 Frederick Pike. Everyone is welcome to a candle dipping event. Learn more.

– 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Aullwood Audubon, 9101 Frederick Pike. Everyone is welcome to a candle dipping event. Learn more. SaxTone EP Launch & Cocktail Party – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Table 33, 130 W. 2nd St. Celebrate the launch of SaxTone’s EP. Learn more.

– 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Table 33, 130 W. 2nd St. Celebrate the launch of SaxTone’s EP. Learn more. Ballroom Dance “Danctonians Dance Club” – 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Michael Soloman Pavilion, 2917 Berkeley St. A dance lesson and a dance. Learn more.

– 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Michael Soloman Pavilion, 2917 Berkeley St. A dance lesson and a dance. Learn more. Josh Turner – 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd. Enjoy a night of live country music. Learn more.

– 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd. Enjoy a night of live country music. Learn more. Cars & Parts Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 1237 Cincinnati Ave. Stock up on car parts with the last show of the season. Learn more.

Sunday, Nov. 13

51st Annual Dayton Book Fair – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. Book sale with proceeds going towards several local foundations. Learn more.

– 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. Book sale with proceeds going towards several local foundations. Learn more. Brunch at The Trolley Stop – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St. Learn more.

– 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St. Learn more. The Brightside Holiday Bazaar – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. A day of shopping for holiday gifts. Learn more.

– 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. A day of shopping for holiday gifts. Learn more. White Christmas: The Musical – La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave. Two performances of Broadway-style shows and a meal. Learn more.

– La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave. Two performances of Broadway-style shows and a meal. Learn more. Logan Heath Fish Fry Fundraiser – 12 p.m. The Pines, 2516 Country Rd. A fish fry fundraiser for a local senior who was in a car accident. Learn more.

– 12 p.m. The Pines, 2516 Country Rd. A fish fry fundraiser for a local senior who was in a car accident. Learn more. Pack 178 Pancake Breakfast – 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Miami Township Community Center, 3780 Shady Ln. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Learn more.

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.