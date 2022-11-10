DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The leaves are falling and the temperatures will be dropping but plenty of events are still happening.
2 NEWS has you covered with events happening this weekend, Nov. 10-13.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy lunch and a show to get in the Christmas spirit. Learn more.
- Women Who Work Lunch – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Station House Restaurant, 8200 Provincial Way, Centerville. Register for a lunch, hear from a speaker and meet new friends. Learn more.
- Warped Wing Soda Can Launch – 4 p.m. Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton. The brewery is launching non-alcoholic sodas in 3 flavors. Learn more.
- Generation Dayton: Speaker Series on Diversity & Inclusion – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, 216 Wayne Avenue, Dayton. Hear from a speaker about working to make the area more diverse and inclusive. Learn more.
- 2022 Legislative Reception – 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Tank at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Meet some newly elected officials while taking a minute to eat and drink. Learn more.
- Dinner and Auction to Support Box 21 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St., Dayton. Bring your appetite for an all-you-can-eat buffet and participate in the silent auction and raffle for a good cause. Learn more.
- Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Enjoy music and a cash bar. Learn more.
- The Marthas – 5 p.m. Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Enjoy a musical performance. Learn more.
Friday, Nov. 11
- Breakfast Briefing – 8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering. Hear from a panel of entrepreneurs, moderated by John McKenzie of Winsupply. Learn more.
- Young Leaders of MC – 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Haren’s Market, 2 E. Main St., Troy. Network with young leaders in Miami County. Learn more.
- 51st Annual Dayton Book Fair – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. Book sale with proceeds going towards several local foundations. Learn more.
- A Yuletide Winter’s Gathering – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Downtown Tipp City. An event to kick off the holiday season. Learn more.
- 2nd Street Market – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 600 E. Second St. Merchants selling local produce, food and crafts. Learn more.
- Woodland Military Tour – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. A guided tour through Woodland to honor military service heroes. Learn more.
- Veterans Community Day – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dayton Art Institute. Free admission and access to special exhibitions. Learn more.
- John Crist – Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more.
- Brigid’s Path: SKETCH, The Art of Giving – 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Top of the Market, 32 Webster St. Learn more.
- Veterans Day Fundraiser Concert – 7 p.m. Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave. Country concert to raise money for Jim “PeeWee” Martin. Learn more.
- Greg Hahn – 7 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more.
- HEARTSIQ- A Queer Art and Dance Party – 7 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St. Monthly queer-focused art and dance party. Learn more.
- Swigs With Twigs – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. American Legion, 5700 Kentshire Dr. A wine and beer tasting to benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital. Learn more.
- Kettering National A Capella Festival – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. 3301 Shroyer Rd. Enjoy various a capella acts. Learn more.
- Hey There Morgan Live – 9 p.m. Good Time Charlie’s, 61 S. Main St. An evening of live music. Learn more.
- Broadway Bound – 8 p.m. Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. Enjoy a performance of Neil Simon’s “Broadway Bound.” Learn more.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- 51st Annual Dayton Book Fair – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. Book sale with proceeds going towards several local foundations. Learn more.
- How to Install Exterior Holiday Lights that will Shine 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3535 Rhea County Hwy. Tips for handing outdoor lights for this holiday season. Learn more.
- A Holiday Affair 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Local crafters and artists offering unique gifts for the holiday season. Learn more.
- Dayton Literary Peace Prize: A Conversation with the Authors
- John Crist – Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more.
- Greg Hahn – 7 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St. Enjoy a comedy act. Learn more.
- Windborne’s The Music of Pink Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. 2nd St. An evening for live music. Learn more.
- Candle Dipping – 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Aullwood Audubon, 9101 Frederick Pike. Everyone is welcome to a candle dipping event. Learn more.
- SaxTone EP Launch & Cocktail Party – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Table 33, 130 W. 2nd St. Celebrate the launch of SaxTone’s EP. Learn more.
- Ballroom Dance “Danctonians Dance Club” – 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Michael Soloman Pavilion, 2917 Berkeley St. A dance lesson and a dance. Learn more.
- Josh Turner – 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd. Enjoy a night of live country music. Learn more.
- Cars & Parts Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 1237 Cincinnati Ave. Stock up on car parts with the last show of the season. Learn more.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- 51st Annual Dayton Book Fair – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd. Book sale with proceeds going towards several local foundations. Learn more.
- Brunch at The Trolley Stop – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St. Learn more.
- The Brightside Holiday Bazaar – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. A day of shopping for holiday gifts. Learn more.
- White Christmas: The Musical – La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave. Two performances of Broadway-style shows and a meal. Learn more.
- Logan Heath Fish Fry Fundraiser – 12 p.m. The Pines, 2516 Country Rd. A fish fry fundraiser for a local senior who was in a car accident. Learn more.
- Pack 178 Pancake Breakfast – 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Miami Township Community Center, 3780 Shady Ln. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Learn more.
