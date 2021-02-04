Things not to do during Super Bowl weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With Super Bowl weekend fast approaching, one local health professional says no matter what’s happened in years prior, this weekend’s celebrations should look a lot different.

“In the ideal setting, [celebrations should include] family members, people that you’re around all the time, and/or live with,” said Dr. Patrick Lytle, vice president of clinical outcomes for Kettering Health Network.

Realistically, he said he knows that everyone who wants to celebrate the annual football event won’t cancel their parties, but are there some practical things people should work to avoid.

“The potlucks [will be] a little difficult. You know, maybe people bring their own food. Definitely no sharing of drinks, cups — any of that.”

The same theory, he said, applies to sharing food, or touching food items and then returning to a common area to be eaten by another guest. And while it may seem like common knowledge during a pandemic, Lytle said people absolutely, “should not, should not, go to a party if they do not feel well.”

Another no-no, he said, is putting yourself in high-risk COVID situations too soon after getting vaccinated.

“The vaccine is not an armored-shield that [means] you know, ‘I’m protected for life.’ There is a window until you have full immunity.“

That window doesn’t close 10 – 14 days after getting the second dose. And until a healthy portion of the population is immune, Lytle said people should be sticking to the basics throughout Super Bowl weekend — washing hands, wearing masks and distancing.

“If this is really what you want to do,” he said, “I think you need to think about how you can do it safely.”