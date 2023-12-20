DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An annual Christmas display that brings magic to a Dayton neighborhood every year was recently hit by a thief.

At Christmastime, 2915 Martel Drive in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood is decorated with unicorns and lights hanging from the sky. It’s known as the ‘unicorn house.’

Natasha and Chris Croft have been doing the magical display for about the last four years. It started with just one unicorn, and every year it’s grown adding more lights and more unicorns.

“It is a joy every year. It brings Chris joy. It brings me joy. It brings the community joy,” smiles Natasha. “We thought it would be a kind of iconic, unpredictable way to celebrate the Christmas season. And then it expanded and expanded.”

Chris sets it all up every year, with the exception of last year; in 2022 he had spinal surgery and needed to recover.

“I grew up in a little town called Ludlow Falls. And they used to, when I was a kid, have huge Christmas lights displays, and that’s what made me fall in love with Christmas lights. So, I wanted to replicate that. I loved all the hustle and bustle,” describes Chris.

This year, the Crofts were planning a comeback, bringing the display back, bigger, brighter, and better than ever until a thief had a different idea.

“To have somebody kind of come in and take something for no good reason is the worst,” says Natasha.

The display is lit for people to drive by and see nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight. One night after shutting off the lights, someone stole one of the unicorns right out of the Crofts’ front yard.



“To have that one in particular taken, it kind of ruins it,” frowns Natasha.

The stolen unicorn, nicknamed ‘Marshmallow’, was the centerpiece of the display and one where many times kids would come and take pictures.

“It’s very, very upsetting because we put so much time and energy into it for everyone else, for the community,” states Chris.

Disenchanted by the act, the Crofts say the unicorn is irreplaceable.

“They don’t make them anymore,” says Chris, who says he’s looked everywhere for them.

“Knowing that we can’t replace it, I think is the hardest part of it,” admits Natasha.

While a thief stole some of the sparkle, that thief did not steal their spirit.

“We’ve been met with so many wonderful people, super kind words. Lots of giggling vans of little girls, which I think is the most fun,” smiles Natasha.

The Crofts just want the unicorn back.

They have set up a GoFundMe page to replace the unicorn and to keep the display going every year since lights are expensive and need to be replaced. To donate, click here.