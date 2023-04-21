DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is celebrating the children of deployed Airmen.

The Little Heroes Recognition Ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Wright-Patt Club.

April is the month of the military child, and the ceremony was created to highlight the important role children play in the military community.

Each little hero was recognized with a medallion, a teddy bear and a special certificate. Volunteers at the ceremony even dressed up as superheroes to thank the children and the cheer them on.

“We like to celebrate our children, our little heroes, because they’re heroes too,” Charles Barkhurst, Vice Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing, said. “They help stay on the home front, they help support each other. They help support their parents and siblings. That’s why we want to celebrate them.”

The celebration honored around 50 kids. Organizers said that they hope events like this show military families the support they have back home when they are deployed.