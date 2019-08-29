WATCH LIVE: Dayton Police speak on shooting that left 2 teens dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two 17-year-olds are dead after police say they were shot by a homeowner while trespassing on his property.

The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the teens as Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison.

April Smith says hearing gunshots in their neighborhood is not unusual, but she was surprised when they sounded so close last night.

“I’m right there, the shooting is right there so all of a sudden you hear ‘pop pop pop,’ but I kept hearing voices and stuff. I kept laying down because I’ve got to get up early, so I don’t have time for that, okay?” she said.

The homeowner called 911 around 9:30 pm to report he had shot two people in his garage in the 800 block of Conners Street.

“It’s sad now, two 17-year-olds gone. They hadn’t even lived life yet,” Smith said.

She says the homeowner normally has cars in his garage, with police saying last night a car was towed from the scene, but police are not yet saying how it is connected to the shooting.

“Don’t nobody hang in there, because that gate is always locked. There’s a chain on there. Only time that gate is open is when he sets his trash out or to cut his grass,” Smith said.

Dayton Police said last night that the shooter was taken into custody for further questioning, but as of yet, he has not been booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

