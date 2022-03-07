RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – As the rain continues to pour across parts of the Miami Valley, a Riverside neighborhood on the corner of Carlton and Marianne Drive continues the fight to make their voices heard while parts of the roads sit under water.

Neighbors Nancy Thies and Sue Schulker have lived in the same neighborhood for more than 30 years. During their time there, both ladies said the flooding has only gotten worse. “It’s been like this for years, but lately, it’s not being absorbed in the ground as well,” said Thies.

When a rainstorm comes, Thies said it’s near impossible to leave the house due to heightened water levels. Thies said this is an issue she’s brought to City of Riverside leaders attention multiple times.

“We have called the city. We have called everybody I think on the council. They come out, they may look but that’s it. They don’t do anything about it,” said Thies. “They just put that little wooden sign up at the end of the street. Some of the residents, if they make it out, they’ll just park at the end of the street and just cut through yards.”

However, Sue Schulker’s house is the one that often gets the brunt of flooding when there’s rain, even prompting Schulker to purchase flood insurance. “There’s been times where the rain has been up to my garage door, up to my trees, which makes my house look like an island.”

After Thies and Schulker sat down with 2 NEWS to talk about their ongoing issues in the neighborhood, Schulker realized two of her trash cans had been blown away by the wind, landing in the middle of the flooding.

So, Schulker grabbed her rainboots and made the trek into the water so high it almost seeped into her rainboots, so she could retrieve the cans. It’s situations like this why Schulker said their neighborhood becomes almost unlivable during rainstorms.

“I have commitments with picking up my grandkids a couple days a week from school. Well if the waters like this I have to call my son and he has to leave work early to get them because I can’t do it,” said Schulker.

Thies said city leaders have quoted $1 million dollars to fix the flooding situation in their neighborhood, a quote she feels shouldn’t be paid by taxpaying citizens living in these conditions. “We want something done. We want it to be cleaned up regularly or we’d really like them to get in there and dig it out deeper. Something that’ll hold the water,” said Thies.

For now, both Thies and Schulker said they’ll continue their fight to get something done about the heightened flood levels that continue to get worse in their neighborhood, and ask for the communities help too. “I think we are entitled as taxpayers to get some relief from this situation,” said Schulker.