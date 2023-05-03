DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The LGBTQ+ community has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after outrage in Butler Township over a transgender student voted onto prom king court and the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board changing an anti-harassment policy some perceived as harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, a threat at Kettering Fairmont High School that led to an arrest has students concerned.

“It puts you in a spot where you’re like, am I able to live my life freely, am I able to go to school? Am I able to go participate in the activities that I do. Am I able to go to a job interview, am I able to just go out with my family? It puts you in this paranoia mindset,” Kettering Fairmont High School senior Dai’sean Conley said. “But, at the end of the day, there’s nothing we can do to control others, and we can only control ourselves.”

Conley said she was shaken at first but had prepared mentally for acts of hate. She shared a message to the person who threatened her community.

“Making threats is so unnecessary, and it’s just spreading more hate. It just shows the kind of person they are, rather than put fear into other people. Because the community that I’m a part of, we go through this on the daily.”

Kettering Fairmont High School senior Rosie Green was most concerned with what could come next after a Beavercreek man allegedly called the high school with a blanket threat to LGBTQ+ students.

“I’m concerned that the mindset of these people will continue down into like the younger generations that go to school with me,” Green said. “I haven’t gotten a lot of hate yet, but I’m scared that I’m about to start getting hate.”

Even though the incident Wednesday was upsetting, Conley shared a message for her community.

“At the end of the day, this is something that we cannot erase, but at the same time, they cannot erase us,” Conley said. “They cannot erase our community as much as they would like to. So, I hope that they still know that they’re not alone and that there’s people here that are willing to fight things like this.”

Kettering City Schools will have extra officers for the foreseeable future to make sure students and staff are safe.