Broadcast from Nov. 29 on Kettering’s cannabis moratorium

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More cannabis moratoriums are in effect across the Miami Valley.

On Monday, Dec. 4, various city councils met to discuss resolutions to prevent progress from cannabis companies as recreational marijuana becomes legal on Dec. 7.

Vandalia’s City Council passed resolution 23-R-81, which imposes a temporary moratorium on the acceptance, consideration, and granting of any zoning, occupancy, or other permits or applications to cultivators, processors, or retail dispensaries of adult use cannabis. This moratorium will be in effect for 300 days.

The city of Trotwood passed resolution R23-80, implementing a moratorium effective until December 31, 2024. This also refers to the acceptance of applications for adult use cannabis operators in the city. City staff and council say they will study the law and related issue to determine whether or not to entirely prohibit adult use operators in the city.

The city of Troy also passed a moratorium last night, effective for 180 days. Like the other two, this moratorium focuses on permits for adult use cannabis operators. The committee supported this as emergency legislation, but emphasized this will not impact other areas of the law.

Though all of the resolutions passed, city council members recognized in their meetings that a majority of Ohioans did in fact vote yes for Issue 2.

Senators and representatives throughout Ohio have introduced legislation to amend the law before it goes into effect. City officials at all of these meetings acknowledged these potential changes, yet to be made, as part of the reason for their moratoriums.

Any existing dispensaries in these cities will not be able to offer recreational cannabis sales until the moratorium ends.