Kids have the day off and you’re looking for something to do that’s a) cheap, and b) warm? Several Miami Valley-area museums have you covered.
Carillon Historical Park
1000 Carillon Blvd.
- Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Admission: $10/child (3-17); $14/adult (18–59), $12/senior; children 2 and under and Dayton History members free.
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
2600 DeWeese Pkwy
- Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Admission: $12/children (3-12); $15/adults; $13/seniors (60+); children (2 and under) free.
Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center
16 S. Williams St.
- Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Admission: Free