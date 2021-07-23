There’s still time to register for the Dayton Dragons 5K

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
7-23 Dayton Dragons 5K

(Photo: Dayton Dragons)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dragons 5K returns this weekend.

The event is happening Saturday at Day Air Ballpark. The start time is 8 a.m. but participants should be ready to go at 7:45. You can run or walk.

There is also a virtual option for those who prefer that method. You can still sign up at https://runsignup.com/RACE/OH/DAYTON/DRAGONS5KOH.

| See full Tokyo 2020 coverage HERE

The Dayton Dragons host the timed event annually and are excited the race returns this year with options to participate.

  • Adults (18 and up) – $30
  • Youth (17 and under) – $15 (pricing will be adjusted based on DOB input)
  • Virtual option – add $10 for shipping of race swag bag items or pickup in person on July 23 or the week following the race at the Dragons Box Office (10 AM – 5PM)

You can learn more about the event on the Dayton Dragons website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Banfield: Flight attendants learning self-defense to handle unruly passengers; 'Shark Tank' host on the stand

Man released from prison to marry sister of man he was accused of killing

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony gets underway Friday

Person shot by police following domestic violence call in Dayton

Parade for Xenia teen home from hospital

MCSO to hold public forum to determine CALEA accreditation

More News