There’s still time to register for the Dayton Dragons 5K

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dragons 5K returns this weekend.

The event is happening Saturday at Day Air Ballpark. The start time is 8 a.m. but participants should be ready to go at 7:45. You can run or walk.

There is also a virtual option for those who prefer that method. You can still sign up at https://runsignup.com/RACE/OH/DAYTON/DRAGONS5KOH.

The Dayton Dragons host the timed event annually and are excited the race returns this year with options to participate.

Adults (18 and up) – $30

Youth (17 and under) – $15 (pricing will be adjusted based on DOB input)

Virtual option – add $10 for shipping of race swag bag items or pickup in person on July 23 or the week following the race at the Dragons Box Office (10 AM – 5PM)

You can learn more about the event on the Dayton Dragons website.