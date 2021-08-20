‘There are lives at stake’ – SICSA looking for foster volunteers to ease crowding

Washington Twp., Montgomery County, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center said Friday they are full and are asking for help from those willing to foster a pet.

SICSA said requests for help with stray and owner-surrendered cats and dogs through the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center (SICSA) have increased significantly in 2021. President & CEO Nora Vondrell said, “We currently have a waiting list of more than 250 animals wanting to come into our adoption program. With surrounding county shelters full, we also try to transfer animals from them to us to help prevent needless euthanasia due to space limitations. It seems like an impossible game of Tetris – only it’s not an amusement. There are lives at stake.”

SICSA said its intake this year is 66% higher than it was at this same time in 2020. While their adoption and placement rates are up as well (56%), the need for shelter is quickly outpacing the center’s ability to find homes. SICSA is also seeing their length of stay for dogs seeking adoption increasing. According to Vondrell, the average length of stay has increased more than a week from 2019 to 2021.

“SICSA doesn’t have room for these pets”, continues Vondrell. “We want to help keep them with their families, but we have nowhere for them to go temporarily. We are pleading for help from the community. Many stepped up to help during the Shelter In Home directive last March. It wasn’t life and death then. We fear it is moving that way”, concludes Vondrell.

If you are interested in becoming a Foster volunteer for SICSA, visit www.sicsa.org/foster/volunteer/ for more information. If you cannot volunteer to foster but would like to contribute to the Safe Pets program, you can make a direct donation by visiting www.sicsa.org/give/ and selecting the “Help Center/Safe Pets” option.