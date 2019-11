DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Therapy dog, Teddy, celebrated Halloween at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

He brought along some Halloween candy for the staff, and even brought a backup costume.

SURPRISE! Therapy Dog Volunteer, Teddy came by to visit with MCSO staff for Halloween. He brought candy for everyone… Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Friday, November 1, 2019

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.