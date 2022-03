CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department is searching for a person in relation to a theft on February 27.

According to police, the suspect left the store in a newer black Jeep with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Kocol at (937) 428-4704 or the Tip Line at (937) 433-6590.

