KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Well is hosting a free Wellness Fair and open house at its facility on Sunday, October 24.

The event will be held at The Well’s facility at 529 E. Stroop Road in Dayton from 3 to 6 pm.

In addition to child-friendly activities and raffles, The Well said it will offer tours of the facility, wellness vendors and pregnancy, birth and postpartum professionals.

“Comprehensive care prior to pregnancy, during pregnancy and postpartum is critical to mom and baby – we know this type of care truly affects health outcomes and is often difficult to find and/or access,” says April Kline, founder of The Well. “One of the most common things I hear postpartum is, ‘I wish I had known about this before. I didn’t know what I didn’t know.’ The unfortunate reality is that many individuals do not even know what care would be most helpful and/or cannot afford this type of care. The Well is committed to changing this reality, by making its services accessible for all women.”

While the event is targeted to parents, expectant parents and kids, the entire community is welcome to attend, the organization said. Funds generated by the event will support The Well in its endeavor to create an accessible, functional and welcoming wellness center for women and their families.

Click here for more information on The Well’s mission and services.