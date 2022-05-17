HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Grammy award-winning group, The Temptations, will be grooving their way to the Miami Valley in June.

The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers will be at the Rose Music Center At The Heights in Huber Heights on Saturday, June 25.

FILE – In this March 4, 2006, file photo, Otis Williams, with the Temptations, performs during a concert at the Silver Star Casino, in Choctaw, Miss. The Temptations and The Four Tops, two of Motowns most iconic groups, have nothing but love for each other. Its a different story when the microphones are turned on. Abdul “Duke” Fakir, of the Four Tops, and Williams, his opposite number in The Temptations, will be renewing their rivalry for the best tunes on Broadway this winter for a seven-concert stand between Dec. 29, 2014 -Jan. 4, at the Palace Theatre, in New York. (AP Photo/Kyle Carter, File)

The super-group will be joined by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo The Righteous Brothers “for a night of legendary hits, signature dance moves, and unmistakable harmonies,” according to the Rose Music Center’s website.

The Temptations are considered one of the greatest R&B artists of all time as they’ve toured the world for nearly 60 years.

One of the original Temptations, Dr. Otis Williams, will be gracing the Miami Valley with his presence during this soulful night.

The concert will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.