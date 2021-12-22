DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “Imagine if over 4,000 families knocked on your door on Christmas day. You might panic; we at The Salvation Army invite them in for dinner!” said The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will be providing Christmas dinner through its Christmas Food Assistance program.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., over 9,800 individuals will be provided with food, according to The Salvation Army. This Christmas Food Assistance event will be held at the Dayton Kroc Center at 1000 North Keowee St.