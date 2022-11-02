Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The West Carrollton School Board passed a resolution that will allow trained staff members to have access to guns in locked safes within school buildings.

With the exception of law enforcement personnel, individuals would have to complete a minimum of 24 hours of training per the State of Ohio guidelines, but the district plans for those individuals to exceed the minimum hours of training required and meet or exceed the minimum 8-hour annual recertification training, according to a Nov. 2 release.

Examples of training will include mitigation techniques, neutralization of potential threats and active shooters and psychology of critical incidents.

The resolution is in accordance with ORC 2923.122 and HB 99 signed by Governor DeWine.

Staff members who choose to volunteer to be part of the District Response Team will be provided all training following a rigorous interview process with district level administrators and law enforcement, the release states.

The staff member would be required to have or obtain a CCW or Conceal Carry License which includes additional background checks as well as participate in additional training and an annual recertification.

Only trained staff members who are part of the District Response Team and law enforcement officials will be able to access the firearm safes and know where they are located in the building. All firearms will be locked in safes during the school day.

To maintain and protect the integrity of the school safety plan, the name of any staff member who becomes a member of the District Response Team will be kept confidential.

“We are in the business of education, but making sure students and staff are safe is our top priority,” Joe Cox, West Carrollton School Board President, said.

“This will allow us to add another level of security to our buildings to keep students and staff safe and protected. We have been following the trends happening locally and in schools across the country. We feel this is the right decision for our students and staff.”