Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Pumpkin Patch event is returning to Harrison Township for a three day event.

The Pumpkin Patch events will be held at Shiloh Church, United Church of Christ, located at 5300 Philadelphia Drive in Harrison Twp. daily from October 9 to 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Special events will be held for the event on October 9, 16, and 23.

Some of the special events include:

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. – Gazebo storytelling with the Wicked Witch of the South

Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. – Pumpkin painting with Nancy

Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Trunk of Treats

The daily events throughout October will have hundreds of pumpkins to pick from. Items will also be available for purchase, including mums, scarecrows, straw bales and more. Pumpkins were grown in New Mexico.

Sales will benefit Shiloh UCC Church, as well as the Native Americans of New Mexico.

To find out more about the event, click here.