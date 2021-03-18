The promise of proms in the Miami Valley boosting business for locally-owned formal gown boutique

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus pandemic that started in 2020 canceled many large and formal gatherings, including proms, wedding receptions and formal events. This had an impact on formal dress shops, including Pure Couture in Dayton.

Lisa Brown, owner of Pure Couture, says they lost about 85 percent of their business. They now have an inventory of more than 3,000 dresses for all formal events. Recently, she’s seen an increase in customers are proms and weddings are being planned. This is due to an announcement from the governor that indoor venues can start operating at 25 percent capacity, with more restrictions possibly getting lifted in the near future.

“Girls are shopping,” said Brown. “On Saturdays and Sunday’s we’re so busy the girls have to book in advance.”

For health and safety reasons, Pure Couture only accepts appointments for dress shopping. But with twenty dressing rooms that are cleaned between each visit, they believe they’re equipped to handle the influx of customers.

