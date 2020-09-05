The ‘pride of Huber Heights’; Wayne HS band performs pandemic relief concert for community

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wayne High School band and Warriorettes are taking their talents to the streets to bring a smile to the faces of their community member.

This new endeavor is called the ‘Wayfaring Warriors.’ Starting this weekend and ending on October 3rd, five different neighborhoods will be treated to a free, Saturday morning concert. This gives the hard-working band members more time to perform and practice their craft while bringing a bright light to neighborhoods impacted by the pandemic.

“The Wayne Band is all about motivating the community and spreading pride and positivity. That’s kind of our main goal is to keep everybody in high spirits during these dark times,” said Jordan Eddings, a band senior.

Saturday, the neighborhood nearest Valley Forge Elementary School was treated to the first concert, that lasted about half an hour. The band started in the parking lot of the school then traveled through the streets, getting people up and moving to the music.

For family and friends of the band, they were grateful for the opportunity to see the ‘Pride of Huber Heights’ perform yet again.

“We couldnt get in to the football game [to watch],” said Judy Roush who came to watch her granddaugter perform. “So this is perfect, to watch them grow… play and march.”

“They do put in so much effort and practice that you don’t want those skills to be for nothing,” said Jennifer Dean who also came to watch her niece perform.

Mario Basora, Superintendent of Huber Heights City School District said he was glad this extra curricular opportunity was available to help students with their mental health and connections while they learn remotely for the time being.

“One of the things I think is really important for our kids…and of the things that hasn’t been talked about a lot, is the social emotional needs of our students,” said Basora. “We know that depression, anxiety [and] suicidal ideations are up all across the country for young people. So the opportunity to be part of a band, the opportunity to do extra curriculars in sports and other things we really are promoting that.”

Others watching say they hope younger students can gain an interest in the arts and music and have older students to look up to. They say the neighborhood performances could be helpful for the community.

“I hope it kind of reminds people what the band does and that they’re about bringing people together,” said Jenny Neuforth, parent of one of the band members.

“This year has brought on some unfortunate events of course, but we’re trying to make the most of it as you can see. And we’re doing the very best that we can,” said Eddings.

While Huber Heights is encouraging the community to attend, they ask that people attend the parade that’s closes to them to keep from overcrowding and encourage social distancing. Spectators are also being asked to wear masks if they are outside of their cars and not follow the band along the parade route.