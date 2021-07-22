‘The patients are really wanting ice cream’: Ronald McDonald House in need of donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After reopening to full capacity last summer, Ronald McDonald House Dayton is running low on supplies it needs to help families of sick children feel at ease.

The organization offers housing and other necessities and conveniences to families admitted to Shriners and Dayton Children’s so they can focus on rest and healing.

“We provide hospitality and the amenities of one’s home, but we also provide that community of other families who are going through the same thing that a particular family is going through,” said Julie Arias, family room program director for the organization.

Naturally, one of those amenities is snack items, some of which they’re having difficulty keeping in stock.

“As we all know, when things get stressful, we tend to enjoy some sweeter things or saltier things a little more frequently, so juice boxes are great for the kids that are in our house right now, bags of chips or cookies — things that families might be able to put in their bag for a little bit later down the road,” explained Arias.

The organization also provides well-rounded and nutritious meals, but what they are having a hard time holding onto right now, said Arias, is ice cream — and for good reason.

“We try to keep our freezer stocked with different flavors of ice cream, so they’re getting something cold and something with calories to keep them going.”

The sweet treat is also easy to consume before and after certain procedures and provides a sense of comfort that Hodgkin’s Lymphoma patient Mireya and her mother Maria have come to know very well.

“It’s very helpful,” said Mireya, who’s family has come from Guatemala to undergo treatment. “Especially because we come from far away and everybody’s really kind here. It helps us a lot.”

Arias said donations can be dropped off at the Ronald McDonald House located on Valley Street, across from Dayton Children’s.

Donations can also be made through the organization’s Amazon wish list by clicking here.

Donations can be made through the Target wish list here.

Monetary donations can be made through the link here.